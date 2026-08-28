1st session of Kazakh Qurutlay kicks off in Astana

On August 27 the Kazakh Central Election Commission registered 145 deputies of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation.

As written before, five political parties secured seats in the Qurultay following the August 23 election.

The parties had previously announced the names of the deputies who would receive their respective mandates. Adilet named 110 deputies, Auyl - 10, Respublica - nine, while the Nationwide Social Democratic Party and Ak Zhol each designated eight deputies.