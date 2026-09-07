Qurultay Bureau discusses draft Regulation and mass media accreditation rules

The draft document was developed in compliance with the provisions of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the status of its deputies.”

The document aims at ensuring legal regulation of the activities of Qurultay deputies. It is based on the accumulated experience in parliamentarism, the specifics of the unicameral model, and a new system of constitutional powers.

The draft Regulation contains provisions on the organization of operations of permanent committees, a unified three-stage model and differentiated deadlines for the consideration of bills, and the regulation of the comprehensive interaction of the Qurultay with the Government and Kazakhstan People’s Council.

The meeting also defined key areas of activity of permanent committees and state agencies supervised by them.

The Bureau also approved the Rules of accreditation of mass media representatives in the Qurultay.

Earlier, it was reported that by a presidential decree, Murat Kaiyrbek had been appointed the Head of the Representative Office of the President of Kazakhstan in the Qurultay.