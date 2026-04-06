Kazakhstan's Kulambayeva skyrockets in latest WTA rankings

The top 10 of the singles rankings remained unchanged, as Kazakhstan’s No. 1 Elena Rybakina retained her second place. Yulia Putintseva dropped from 72nd to 74th, while Zarina Diyas stands at 306th.

Zhibek Kulambayeva, who reached the semifinals of the ITF W15 tournament in India last week, improved her position, rising from 422nd to 406th.

Aruzhan Sagandykova moved up one place to 768th, while Sonja Zhiyenbayeva dropped four spots to 1,023rd.

In doubles, Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player Anna Danilina held onto seventh place, while Yulia Putintseva, who advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Charleston (USA), made a significant leap from 207th to 142nd.

Currently, members of Kazakhstan’s national team — Danilina, Sagandykova, and Zhiyenbayeva — are in Astana preparing for their match against Canada, scheduled for April 10–11 as part of the Billie Jean King Cup, while Kulambayeva and Putintseva are expected to arrive today.

In the ATP rankings, Alexander Bublik remains in 11th place.

Alexander Shevchenko moved from 76th to 77th, while Timofey Skatov climbed from 202nd to 198th, returning to the top 200.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bakyt Seidish had advanced to the final of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar.