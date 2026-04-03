Yulia Putintseva breaks into semifinals at WTA 500 tournament
12:39, 3 April 2026
Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the semifinal of the WTA 500 tournament in Charleston, USA, after her success in the quarterfinal match, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Putintseva is competing in the doubles event alongside Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy.
In the quarterfinals, the pair defeated Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze and Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 in three sets.
Putintseva and Cocciaretto will face Caty McNally and Desirae Krawczyk of the USA to reach the final.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Shevchenko had secured a victory at the ATP 250 tennis event in Bucharest.