Yulia Putintseva breaks into semifinals at WTA 500 tournament

Putintseva is competing in the doubles event alongside Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy.

In the quarterfinals, the pair defeated Georgia’s Ekaterine Gorgodze and Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 in three sets.

Putintseva and Cocciaretto will face Caty McNally and Desirae Krawczyk of the USA to reach the final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Shevchenko had secured a victory at the ATP 250 tennis event in Bucharest.