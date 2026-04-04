Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva clinches her third consecutive title in India
21:40, 4 April 2026
Kazakhstani tennis player Zhibek Kulambayeva has been crowned the ITF W15 doubles title in India, marking her third consecutive victory in the country over the past three weeks, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In the final, Kulambayeva, teamed up with Russia’s Ekaterina Yashina, defeated the duo of Anastasiya Kuparev (Germany) and Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzbekistan) with a score of 6-1, 6-4.
This latest triumph adds to her string of successes at similar tournaments in India.
Kulambayeva previously secured her first WTA career title in September 2025 in Huzhou, China.