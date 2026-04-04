Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva clinches her third consecutive title in India

In the final, Kulambayeva, teamed up with Russia’s Ekaterina Yashina, defeated the duo of Anastasiya Kuparev (Germany) and Sevil Yuldasheva (Uzbekistan) with a score of 6-1, 6-4.

This latest triumph adds to her string of successes at similar tournaments in India.

Kulambayeva previously secured her first WTA career title in September 2025 in Huzhou, China.