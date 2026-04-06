Bakyt Seidish propels to Asian Boxing Championships final

The Kazakh boxer confidently took the opening round against Alimire Abudureyimu of China.

The second round also went in Seidish’s favor. In the end, she maintained her advantage and secured the victory.

As a result, Seidish advanced to the final of the Asian Elite Boxing Championships. Her opponent for the decisive bout will be determined later.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national boxing team has secured 13 medals at the ongoing 2026 Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.