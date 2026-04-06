Kazakhstan’s Putintseva makes a breakthrough in WTA Rankings

Putintseva climbed 65 places to take 142nd position in the updated rankings.

To note, last week, Yulia Putintseva competed in the Credit One Charleston Open tournament. She reached the semifinals alongside Elisabetta Cocciaretto, but the pair withdrew from the tournament due to the Italian player's injury.

Belgian Elise Mertens leads the WTA Doubles Rankings, followed by Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in second place, and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, sharing third place.

Kazakhstan’s top doubles player, Anna Danilina, remains in the seventh place.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yulia Putintseva had reached the semifinals at WTA 500 tournament.