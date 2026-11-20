According to the official WTA website, 100 players are vying for this year's Fan Favorite award, with Rybakina competing against some of the biggest stars in women's tennis, including Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina.

Two other Kazakh tennis players are also among this year's nominees. Yulia Putintseva joins Rybakina in the Fan Favorite: Singles category, while Anna Danilina and her Serbian partner Aleksandra Krunic are competing for the Fan Favorite: Doubles award.

Voting is open to registered WTA Unlocked users until December 7, 2026. The WTA is also set to unveil the shortlist for its prestigious Player of the Year award, with the winner to be determined by members of the international tennis media.

Rybakina has been nominated for the Player of the Year award three times before, in 2022, 2023, and 2025. She has also received nominations for Newcomer of the Year and Most Improved Player, although no player representing Kazakhstan has yet won a WTA Award.

The 2026 season has been the most successful of the 27-year-old Kazakh tennis star's career. Rybakina captured two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open, claimed four titles in total, and topped the tour's prize money rankings with earnings exceeding $11.1 million.

She also made history by becoming the first player representing Kazakhstan to finish the year as world No. 1, earning the prestigious Chris Evert Trophy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina had finished the 2026 season as the WTA Tour's leader in aces for the second consecutive year.