Kazakh Elena Rybakina crowned Australian Open 2026 champion

With this victory, Elena Rybakina secured her second career Grand Slam title.

A champion’s lap of honour 🏆



Elena Rybakina soaking in her Australian Open triumph.#AO26 pic.twitter.com/1wbkbm2sap — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2026

She achieved her career highlight in 2022 by winning the Wimbledon Championships, followed by reaching the 2023 Australian Open final and ranking the World No. 3. In 2025, Elena Rybakina finished the season by winning the WTA Finals.

To note, Elena Rybakina has now won 20 of her last 21 matches, capturing back-to-back major tournaments.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan climbed to third place in the WTA rankings following her run to the final of the Australian Open 2026.