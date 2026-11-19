According to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Rybakina recorded 438 aces in 68 matches this season, finishing as the tour's ace leader for the second consecutive year.

Dubbed the "Queen of Aces" for her powerful serve, the Kazakhstani tennis star also topped the WTA rankings in points won on serve, with a success rate of 64.3%, further underscoring her dominance in this aspect of the game.

The WTA highlighted Rybakina's exceptional serving ability in decisive moments, noting that her serve proved particularly effective in three of the four finals she won this season.

She secured two of those titles with an ace, while another championship victory came when her opponent was unable to return her serve on match point.

Her impressive performance throughout the season has further strengthened Rybakina's reputation as one of the most formidable servers in women's tennis.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina had finished the 2026 tennis season as the world's No. 1 women's singles player, retaining the top spot in the WTA rankings released on November 16 with 8,099 points.