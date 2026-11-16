Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina secures historic year-end world No. 1 ranking

The WTA released its final singles rankings following the conclusion of the 2026 season, with Rybakina holding on to the top spot.

The biggest change in the rankings came from 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva, who won the WTA Finals in Indian Wells without dropping a set. She defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the final, earning 1,500 ranking points and climbing to a career-high world No. 2 with 7,806 points, making her Rybakina's closest challenger.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who failed to advance beyond the group stage at the WTA Finals, slipped one place to finish the year third with 6,685 points. Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula rounded out the top five with 6,163 and 6,160 points, respectively.

The 2026 season marked a career-best year for 27-year-old Rybakina, who captured two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open. She also became the first player representing Kazakhstan to finish a season at the top of the WTA singles rankings.

Fellow Kazakh tennis player Yulia Putintseva moved up one spot to No. 65 in the latest rankings.

WTA top 5 as of November 16, 2026:

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) — 8,099 points Mirra Andreeva (Russia, +1) — 7,806 points Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus, -1) — 6,685 points Coco Gauff (United States) — 6,163 points Jessica Pegula (United States) — 6,160 points

Photo credit: WTA

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Elena Rybakina announced her first tournament in the 2027 season.