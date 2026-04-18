Kazakhstan's Adilet Sheri pockets bronze at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

The Kazakh athlete reached the men’s -51kg semifinal, where he was defeated by Tunisia’s Malek Mokrani, securing a bronze medal overall.

It is worth noting that earlier, Aiym Serikbayeva (-44 kg) won the tournament, while Yerassyl Yerzat (-48 kg), Islam Medetbay (-55 kg), and Alidar Abdukarimov (under 68 kg) also claimed bronze medals.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.