Kazakhstan's Adilet Sheri pockets bronze at World Taekwondo Junior Championships
09:21, 18 April 2026
Kazakh taekwondo athlete Adilet Sheri won a bronze medal at the now-running World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh athlete reached the men’s -51kg semifinal, where he was defeated by Tunisia’s Malek Mokrani, securing a bronze medal overall.
It is worth noting that earlier, Aiym Serikbayeva (-44 kg) won the tournament, while Yerassyl Yerzat (-48 kg), Islam Medetbay (-55 kg), and Alidar Abdukarimov (under 68 kg) also claimed bronze medals.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.