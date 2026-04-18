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    Kazakhstan's Adilet Sheri pockets bronze at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

    09:21, 18 April 2026

    Kazakh taekwondo athlete Adilet Sheri won a bronze medal at the now-running World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan's Adilet Sheri pockets bronze at World Taekwondo Junior Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakh athlete reached the men’s -51kg semifinal, where he was defeated by Tunisia’s Malek Mokrani, securing a bronze medal overall.

    It is worth noting that earlier, Aiym Serikbayeva (-44 kg) won the tournament, while Yerassyl Yerzat (-48 kg), Islam Medetbay (-55 kg), and Alidar Abdukarimov (under 68 kg) also claimed bronze medals.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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