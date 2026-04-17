Alidar Abdukarimov claims bronze at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

Alidar Abdukarimov completed the podium with a bronze medal in the men’s -68kg final.

The Kazakh athlete reached the semifinals, where he lost to Ayyubkhon Nabiev of Uzbekistan, earning third place at the tournament.

Earlier, it was reported that our national team had earned four medals, including a gold for Aiym Serikbaeva in the -44kg and bronze medals for Yerassyl Yerzat in the -48kg and Islam Medetbay in the -55kg.