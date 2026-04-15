Kazakh athlete claims gold at 2026 World Taekwondo Junior Championships
22:25, 15 April 2026
Kazakhstan's Aiym Serikbayeva has become a world junior taekwondo champion in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete secured the gold medal in the -44kg weight category.
In the final bout, Aiym Serikbayeva defeated Darah Shirley Ponce Nuñez of Mexico with a decisive score of 2-0.
Earlier, Kazakhstan secured two bronze medals at the tournament.