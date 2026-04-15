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    Kazakh athlete claims gold at 2026 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

    22:25, 15 April 2026

    Kazakhstan's Aiym Serikbayeva has become a world junior taekwondo champion in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

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    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation

    The athlete secured the gold medal in the -44kg weight category.

    In the final bout, Aiym Serikbayeva defeated Darah Shirley Ponce Nuñez of Mexico with a decisive score of 2-0.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan secured two bronze medals at the tournament.

    Kazakhstan Sport Taekwondo Youth of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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