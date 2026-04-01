Kazakh athletes bag two bronzes at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

Yerassyl Yerzat reached the semifinals in the -48kg weight class, where he lost to Dawood Fahad Al-Yousufi of Oman. As a result, he took bronze.

Photo source: National Olympic Committee

Islam Medetbay earned his medal in the -55kg weight class. He successfully fought his way into the semifinals but could not secure a victory. In that match, Medetbay came up short against Iran's Mohammad Khodaei.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.