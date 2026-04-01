Kazakh athletes bag two bronzes at World Taekwondo Junior Championships
01:21, 14 April 2026
Kazakhstan claimed two bronze medals at the 2026 World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee (NOC).
Yerassyl Yerzat reached the semifinals in the -48kg weight class, where he lost to Dawood Fahad Al-Yousufi of Oman. As a result, he took bronze.
Islam Medetbay earned his medal in the -55kg weight class. He successfully fought his way into the semifinals but could not secure a victory. In that match, Medetbay came up short against Iran's Mohammad Khodaei.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.