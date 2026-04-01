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    Kazakh athletes bag two bronzes at World Taekwondo Junior Championships

    01:21, 14 April 2026

    Kazakhstan claimed two bronze medals at the 2026 World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Yerassyl Yerzat
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    Yerassyl Yerzat reached the semifinals in the -48kg weight class, where he lost to Dawood Fahad Al-Yousufi of Oman. As a result, he took bronze.

    Islam Medetbay
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    Islam Medetbay earned his medal in the -55kg weight class. He successfully fought his way into the semifinals but could not secure a victory. In that match, Medetbay came up short against Iran's Mohammad Khodaei.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.

    Kazakhstan Sport Taekwondo Youth of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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