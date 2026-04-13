Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announces lineup for World Cup stage

Karina Dospay, Anastassiya Gulik, Dilyara Issabekova, Polina Ko, Tatyana Prikhodko, Nargiz Saidullayeva, Aigerim Sarybay, and Kaisha Zhanybek will represent Kazakhstan at the international tournament, competing in both individual and team events.

The World Cup stage will take place on April 17-19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s fencer had claimed bronze at Juniors Fencing Championships in Rio de Janeiro.