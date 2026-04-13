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    Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announces lineup for World Cup stage

    20:38, 13 April 2026

    The 2026 FIE Women’s Sabre World Cup stage (Acropolis Cup) will be held in Athens, Greece, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announces lineup for World Cup stage
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Karina Dospay, Anastassiya Gulik, Dilyara Issabekova, Polina Ko, Tatyana Prikhodko, Nargiz Saidullayeva, Aigerim Sarybay, and Kaisha Zhanybek will represent Kazakhstan at the international tournament, competing in both individual and team events. 

    The World Cup stage will take place on April 17-19.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s fencer had claimed bronze at Juniors Fencing Championships in Rio de Janeiro. 

    Fencing Kazakhstan Sport Upcoming Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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