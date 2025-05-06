EN
    Kazakhstani weightlifters claim 5 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

    13:47, 6 May 2025

    The Youth World Weightlifting Championships wrapped up in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Team Kazakhstan brought home five medals from the tournament, including two golds.

    Xenia Prozorova (59 kg) and Beibarys Yerseit (61 kg) secured gold medals in their respective categories.

    Kazakhstan’s Kira Danilova (71 kg), Yernur Myrzakhmetov (73 kg), and Yerasyl Saulebekov (81 kg) grabbed bronze medals.

    As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has revealed the 40 athletes who will compete at the 2025 Judo Grand Slam in Astana.

    Weightlifting Sport Kazakhstan
