Kazakhstani weightlifters claim 5 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Team Kazakhstan brought home five medals from the tournament, including two golds.

Xenia Prozorova (59 kg) and Beibarys Yerseit (61 kg) secured gold medals in their respective categories.

Kazakhstan’s Kira Danilova (71 kg), Yernur Myrzakhmetov (73 kg), and Yerasyl Saulebekov (81 kg) grabbed bronze medals.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has revealed the 40 athletes who will compete at the 2025 Judo Grand Slam in Astana.