    Kazakhstan’s Prozorova grabs 2nd gold at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

    13:02, 3 May 2025

    Kazakhstani athlete Xenia Prozorova claimed victory at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Xenia Prozorova stunned her rivals lifting 199 kg (91+108) in the women’s 59 kg finals.

    Marjona Abdumutalova of Uzbekistan took silver with 190 kg (88+102), while Russia’s Polina Pavlovich claimed a bronze medal with 189 kg (85+104).

    Yernur Myrzakhmetov (73 kg) and Yerasyl Saulebekov (81 kg) won bronze medals in their respective categories.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit has won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.

