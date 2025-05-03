Kazakhstan’s Prozorova grabs 2nd gold at Youth World Weightlifting Championships
Kazakhstani athlete Xenia Prozorova claimed victory at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Xenia Prozorova stunned her rivals lifting 199 kg (91+108) in the women’s 59 kg finals.
Marjona Abdumutalova of Uzbekistan took silver with 190 kg (88+102), while Russia’s Polina Pavlovich claimed a bronze medal with 189 kg (85+104).
Yernur Myrzakhmetov (73 kg) and Yerasyl Saulebekov (81 kg) won bronze medals in their respective categories.
As reported earlier, Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit has won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.