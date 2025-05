Kazakhstan reveals roster for home Judo Grand Slam

Kazakhstan’s men’s team includes: Magzhan Shamshadin, Aman Bakytzhan, Dauren Suyukenov, Talgat Orynbasar in the category of -60kg, Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Yerdaulet Bozsha, Baurzhan Narbayev, Miras Zhonysov (-66kg), Sayat Seitkaliyev, Kuan Barys, Bakytzhan Abdurakhmanov, Yesset Kuanov (-73kg), Abylaikhan Zhubanazar, Zhalgas Kairolla, Aigali Kaldybek, Azat Kumisbay (-81kg), Ayan Baigazy, Kudyret Dossymov, Aidar Arapov (-90kg), Marat Baikamurov, Beibit Madeev, Bakzhan Baitas (-100kg), as well as Yelaman Yergaliyev, Yerasyl Kazhybayev, Madi Yedilbayev, and Zhambyl Turgynaliyev (+100kg).

Representing Kazakhstan in women’s events will be Diana Burkeeva (-48kg), Kundyz Zhylkybay, Aishabibi Muradimova (-52kg), Dina Mukhanbet, Dana Abdirova (-57kg), Assylzhan Orynbassarova (-63kg), Aruna Zhangeldina, Kristina Sotnikova, Diana Telbayeva, Anastassiya Morozova (-70kg), Nazerke Tileukhanova, Zamzagul Faizollanova (-78kg), Akerke Ramazanova and Tolkyn Tursynakynova (+78kg).

The 2025 Judo Grand Slam Astana is set to bring together over 400 athletes from 48 countries at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace from May 9 through 11, 2025.

