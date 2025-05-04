Team Kazakhstan clinches 5th medal at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Marking her debut on the world stage, a 16-year-old Kira Danilova from the Akmola region secured a bronze medal in the girls 71 kg session with a total of 209 kg, 94 kg snatch + 115 kg clean and jerk.

Russia's Daria Kuznetsova won a silver medal by lifting a total of 210 kg (93+117), while China's Jingwei Lin claimed a gold medal with 231 kg (100+131).

This accomplishment adds to Danilova's growing list of achievements, as she previously earned a silver medal at the 2024 Asian Youth Championships.

Team Kazakhstan has collected five medals at the Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, including two gold and three bronze.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani athlete Xenia Prozorova has claimed victory at the tournament.