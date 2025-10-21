Kazakhstani oil transit via Azerbaijan reaches nearly 1.5 mln tons - Tokayev

The Kazakh leader said he is pleased to note the joint work on transporting Kazakh oil via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline. “Last year, transit of this strategic resource through Azerbaijan reached almost 1.5 million tons,” said Tokayev.

Plans are in place to significantly increase this volume. A major boost to the development of our national energy systems will come from the project to lay a deep-water electric cable, which will greatly strengthen our positions in the export of ‘green’ energy. Substantial work is also being done to supply Kazakh uranium products to foreign markets through Azerbaijan. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the esteemed President of Azerbaijan for supporting all key initiatives and projects, stated President Tokayev.

Amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the heads of state also noted the broad opportunities emerging in the IT sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has gained experience in digitalizing public services and developing IT technologies, expressing the country’s readiness to implement joint projects in this field.

The talks emphasized the importance of expediting the project to lay a fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian seabed. The governments have been instructed to ensure its completion as soon as possible, said Tokayev.

As reported previously, Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev held a press conference following bilateral talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier, Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev issued a joint statement, marking 20 years since the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, following talks in Astana.

To note, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.