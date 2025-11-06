Kazakhstani IT startups showcased to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Washington
As part of his visit to Washington, D.C., President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the founders of Kazakh IT startups entering international markets, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The President of Kazakhstan was introduced to Higgsfield AI, the country's first “unicorn,” a platform that generates cinematic-quality videos using artificial intelligence; Deep Infra, a service for deploying and running machine learning models; Valinor, a biotechnology startup; ARC Drones, a developer of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles; and other promising projects.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the activities of Silkroad Innovations, a technology hub that supports startups and talented youth from Central Asian countries in Silicon Valley.
The meeting brought together representatives of more than 20 startups with a combined valuation of $1.4 billion, demonstrating the innovative potential of Kazakhstan’s national IT ecosystem.
The Head of State praised the achievements of domestic companies in high technology, emphasizing the importance of achieving the strategic goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital nation within three years.
“As President of the country, I support you. Your work is vital for the future of our nation. Digitalization and the development of the high-tech industry are of strategic importance. I have spoken about this in my State of the Nation Address,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the C5+1 Summit.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.
It was also reported that Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.