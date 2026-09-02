2026 WNG: Kazakhstan wins another medal in audaryspak

He competed in audaryspak (Er-Enish) in the men’s 80kg weight division

In the final match, Kuraiysh lost to a Kyrgyz athlete.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with Nurtalap Kerim and Sailau Mukhammedzhan winning the audaryspak competitions.

Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atu.