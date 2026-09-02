2026 WNG: Kazakhstan wins another medal in audaryspak
19:40, 2 September 2026
Kazakhstani Rassul Kuraiysh became the silver medalist of the VI World Nomad Games, ongoing in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports with reference to the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
He competed in audaryspak (Er-Enish) in the men’s 80kg weight division
In the final match, Kuraiysh lost to a Kyrgyz athlete.
Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with Nurtalap Kerim and Sailau Mukhammedzhan winning the audaryspak competitions.
Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atu.