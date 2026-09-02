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    2026 WNG: Kazakhstan wins another medal in audaryspak

    19:40, 2 September 2026

    Kazakhstani Rassul Kuraiysh became the silver medalist of the VI World Nomad Games, ongoing in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports with reference to the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

    2026 WNG: Kazakhstan wins another medal in audaryspak
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    He competed in audaryspak (Er-Enish) in the men’s 80kg weight division

    In the final match, Kuraiysh lost to a Kyrgyz athlete.

    2026 WNG: Kazakhstan wins another medal in audaryspak
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed its first two gold medals at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, with Nurtalap Kerim and Sailau Mukhammedzhan winning the audaryspak competitions. 

    Abzal Tulebekov captured a gold medal at the VI World Nomad Games, excelling in Kyrgyz‑style horseback archery - zhamby atu.

    World Nomad Games Kazakhstan Sport Kyrgyzstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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