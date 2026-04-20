Kazakhstan wins 4 medals at taekwondo tournament in Spain

Kazakhstan’s national team won four medals at the event.

Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) claimed gold.

Azim Niyazov (-63 kg) and Damir Shulenov (-74 kg) secured silver medals, while Nazym Makhmutova (-73 kg) finished with bronze.

It is worth noting that earlier, Aiym Serikbayeva (-44 kg) won the tournament, while Yerassyl Yerzat (-48 kg), Islam Medetbay (-55 kg), and Alidar Abdukarimov (under 68 kg) also claimed bronze medals.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.