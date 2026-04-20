Kazakhstan wins 4 medals at taekwondo tournament in Spain
10:16, 20 April 2026
The Spanish Open international taekwondo tournament has wrapped up in Alicante, Spain, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s national team won four medals at the event.
Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) claimed gold.
Azim Niyazov (-63 kg) and Damir Shulenov (-74 kg) secured silver medals, while Nazym Makhmutova (-73 kg) finished with bronze.
It is worth noting that earlier, Aiym Serikbayeva (-44 kg) won the tournament, while Yerassyl Yerzat (-48 kg), Islam Medetbay (-55 kg), and Alidar Abdukarimov (under 68 kg) also claimed bronze medals.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s fencing federation announced the lineup for the World Cup stage.