Kazakhstan-US trade reaches $487.4 million in two months

The discussions covered the progress of agreements reached as a result of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the United States. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that the Kazakh President's visit to Washington, D.C., last November demonstrated the scale of the economic partnership, with 29 signed agreements totaling $17 billion providing a major boost for expanding economic ties. The Government of Kazakhstan is prioritizing the implementation of these agreements.

"Presently, Kazakh-American cooperation is developing at a rapid pace. It is based on strong relations between our countries' leaders, whose strategic vision translates into practical cooperation. We expect that close dialogue at the highest political level will continue to create favorable conditions for deepening trade and economic ties between our countries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

Photo credit: Government press service

Ambassador Julie Stufft stated that the relationship between the two nations has reached an unprecedented level. She noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed a clear stance regarding President Donald Trump's initiatives on the Board of Peace and the Abraham Accords. Julie Stufft also emphasized that these are all historic and breakthrough initiatives, and that the United States and President Trump are grateful to Kazakhstan for the support.

By the end of 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries had reached $3.19 billion, while the figure for January–February 2026 stood at $487.4 million. The meeting also highlighted the importance of the United States as one of Kazakhstan's key strategic investors.

More than 600 U.S.-affiliated companies currently operate successfully in the country. The presence of major corporations such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Amazon, Citi, Wabtec, John Deere, Boeing, Oracle, PepsiCo, and Mars confirms the high potential for bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also focused on implementing the provisions of the new Constitution, which laid the foundation for further reforms and the modernization of the public administration system. Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized that the Basic Law strengthens political stability and builds a strong base for the progressive development of the state and society.

Concluding the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the trade and economic partnership and implementing joint projects in priority sectors.

Qazinform previously reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft.

Recall that on February 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. President Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, where he delivered a speech. The President of Kazakhstan affirmed the nation's commitment to joining efforts aimed at the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.