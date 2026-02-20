Kazakhstan ready to join efforts for stabilization and rebuilding of Gaza

“Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the rehabilitation and construction processes through international companies with proven business reputations and high levels of expertise. This program may encompass the construction of infrastructure, housing, schools, hospitals, and other vital social facilities. Our country, as one of the world’s leading wheat producers, stands ready to provide humanitarian aid to ensure food security in Gaza and beyond. Kazakhstan plans to allocate more than 500 educational grants to Palestinian students to study at our universities for five years. We could also share our internationally recognized expertise in e-government and other digital solutions. Kazakhstan is ready to support the International Stabilization Force by deploying medical units with a field hospital, as well as observers to the Civil-Military Coordination Center,” stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

In the Head of State’s opinion, the sustainable development of the Middle East requires new mechanisms to promote peace, expand cooperation, and strengthen trust within the region.

“Guided by this conviction, Kazakhstan has decided to join the Abraham Accords, thereby contributing to pragmatic economic and humanitarian cooperation within the region and beyond. These principles align fully with the noble mission of the Board of Peace,” the President added.

Photo credit: Akorda

In view of the global nature of the Board’s agenda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed the country's commitment to providing practical support, including by hosting meetings of various levels and formats in Kazakhstan.

“I would also like to propose to establish, under the auspices of the Board of Peace, a special award named after President Trump in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the advancement of peace. I am convinced that under your strong and far-sighted leadership, the Board will successfully fulfill its noble mission,” the Head of State concluded.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit. President Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, where he delivered a speech.