President Tokayev arrives in Washington, D.C. on working visit

As part of the visit, the President is set to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace and hold a series of meetings with the leaders of foreign countries and U.S. officials.

Recall that the summit is expected to focus on stabilizing the situation in Gaza and developing practical steps to ensure peace, security, and sustainable humanitarian support in the region.

As written before, Kazakhstan joined the Board of Peace in January. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Charter of the Board of Peace.

In an exclusive interview with Pakistan’s TheNewsInternational, the President of Kazakhstan shared his view on the establishment of the organization.