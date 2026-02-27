President Tokayev receives U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan

The Head of State noted with satisfaction the current high momentum of the Kazakh-American highest-level political dialogue, which contributes to bolstering multifaceted cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The discussions focused on the progress of vital agreements in the trade, economic, and investment sectors.

The parties emphasized the necessity of continued close coordination between the relevant agencies of both countries to achieve practical results. During the meeting, views were also exchanged on further cooperation within the framework of the Board of Peace.

U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft expressed her deep appreciation for Kazakhstan’s proactive engagement and efforts in promoting the noble goals of the organization.

Recall that on February 19, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., on a working visit at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. President Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, where he delivered a speech. The President of Kazakhstan affirmed the nation's commitment to joining efforts aimed at the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.