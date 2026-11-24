The appointment was made by a decision of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a court had authorized the arrest of Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Yelzhas Otynshiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

On November 11, 2026, the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan detained the chairmen of the management boards of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Nurlan Zhakupov, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Yelzhas Otynshiyev, as well as other individuals suspected of committing a corruption-related offence.