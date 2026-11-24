The presidential decree states that Yersaiyn Nagaspayev has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout his career, Nagaspayev served at the Foreign and Transport Ministries, held the post of the governor of Shakhtinsk town in Karaganda region, and deputy mayor of Astana.

He also worked at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company.

Nagaspayev was named the Industry and Construction Minister of Kazakhstan in 2025, and reappointed to the post in September 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Aibek Sydykov had been named Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department.