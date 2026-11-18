According to Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB), Zhakupov and Otynshiyev were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on November 12 on suspicion of committing a corruption-related offence.

On November 14, with the authorization of the investigative court, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was imposed on them. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, the KNB said in a statement.

The Committee added further information cannot be disclosed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan detained the chairmen of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in a corruption probe.