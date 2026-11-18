Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy chairmen placed under arrest
A court has authorized the arrest of Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Yelzhas Otynshiyev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB), Zhakupov and Otynshiyev were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on November 12 on suspicion of committing a corruption-related offence.
On November 14, with the authorization of the investigative court, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was imposed on them. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, the KNB said in a statement.
The Committee added further information cannot be disclosed.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan detained the chairmen of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in a corruption probe.