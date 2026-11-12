Kazakhstan detains chairmen of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in corruption probe

According to the NSC, the detentions were carried out on November 11, 2026, by its Anti-Corruption Service.

On November 11, 2026, the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan detained the chairmen of the management boards of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Nurlan Zhakupov, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, Yelzhas Otynshiyev, as well as other individuals suspected of committing a corruption-related offence, said the Committee.

Investigative proceedings are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the case.

It is worth noting that Nurlan Zhakupov had headed Samruk-Kazyna since April 3, 2026. Yelzhas Otynshiyev took on a role of chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Kazakhstan’s national railway company, on July 20 this year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had criticized the management of the Fund and its subsidiaries over cases of missed deadlines for investment projects.