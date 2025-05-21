EN
    Kazakhstan seeks to join investigation into death of its national in billboard collapse incident in Egypt

    13:00, 21 May 2025

    An investigation is ongoing into the of the death of a Kazakhstani national following a billboard collapse at Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: freepik

    Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said: “Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry set up a commission after the incident”.

    An investigation is underway, he said on Wednesday, adding that “Kazakhstan will join a detailed investigation should it take place”.

    Kuantyrov said that Kazakhstan follows closely the results of the investigation.

    Earlier it was reported that the body of Kazakhstani national Akmaral Mukanova, who died after a billboard collapsed at Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt, will be returned to Kazakhstan. 

    As reported previously, one Kazakhstani national was killed and two others sustained minor injuries after a billboard collapsed on passengers queued to board the plane to Kazakh capital Astana at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh airport on Saturday.

