    Body of Kazakhstani killed in billboard collapse incident in Egypt to be returned home

    14:20, 20 May 2025

    The body of Kazakhstani national Akmaral Mukanova, who died after a billboard collapsed at Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt, will be returned to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: freepik

    The insurance company Nomad Insurance is to cover the cost of repatriating Kazakhstani national Akmaral Mukanova, who died following a billboard collapse at Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt. The agencies concerned are yet to decide whether to transport the body from Sharm el-Sheikh or Cairo.

    As reported previously, one Kazakhstani national was killed and two others sustained minor injuries after a billboard collapsed on passengers queued to board the plane to Kazakh capital Astana at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh airport on Saturday. 

    Incidents Death Egypt Airports Kazakhstan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
