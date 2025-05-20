Body of Kazakhstani killed in billboard collapse incident in Egypt to be returned home

The insurance company Nomad Insurance is to cover the cost of repatriating Kazakhstani national Akmaral Mukanova, who died following a billboard collapse at Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt. The agencies concerned are yet to decide whether to transport the body from Sharm el-Sheikh or Cairo.

As reported previously, one Kazakhstani national was killed and two others sustained minor injuries after a billboard collapsed on passengers queued to board the plane to Kazakh capital Astana at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh airport on Saturday.