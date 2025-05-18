1 Kazakhstani national killed, 2 more injured after billboard collapse at Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt

The press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement that on May 17, a billboard collapsed on passengers queued in the departure area to board the plane at the Sharm el-Sheikh airport. As a result of the incident, one Kazakhstani national was killed and two others sustained minor injuries.

The relatives of the Kazakh national died were contacted; the consul provides assistance on all issues. Those injured received necessary medical care; their lives are not in danger, reads the statement.

The Egyptian side expressed its condolences over the tragic death of the Kazakhstani national, with the incident being under personal control of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister and a commission sent to the site to investigate the incident. The Kazakh embassy also took the incident under its control.

In its response to the official inquiry by Kazinform News Agency, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday that on the day of the incident, within Departure Hall No. 2 of Sharm El Sheikh International Airport, an advertising structure affiliated with Al-Ahram Advertising Agency unexpectedly collapsed. Tragically, the falling structure struck three female passengers of Kazakhstani nationality who were in the process of boarding SCAT Airlines flight DV 2570 to Astana. Emergency teams responded immediately to the scene to provide urgent medical care.

Comprehensive emergency support was provided to the injured passengers. Despite intensive medical intervention, one of the passengers sadly passed away at Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. The other two passengers received necessary medical attention and are currently in stable condition, reads the response.

Authorities have arranged hotel accommodation and full logistical support for the injured passenger and her injured daughter. In parallel, the son of the deceased has been provided with accommodation, and coordination is ongoing with the Embassy of Kazakhstan to ensure all necessary consular, legal, and humanitarian arrangements are handled with the utmost care and efficiency.

Answering to the question whether there will be an investigation into the accident and who will be held accountable for the tragedy, the Ministry said that the Public Prosecution was immediately notified and has since launched an official criminal investigation into the incident. All relevant parties, including the airport administration and the advertising agency, are fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. Accountability measures will be taken in accordance with the findings and the applicable legal framework.