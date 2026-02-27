Kazakhstan ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs – President Tokayev

“We held detailed discussions on cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, information technology, and artificial intelligence, as well as the cultural and humanitarian agenda. We have reached a series of concrete agreements. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation. Bilateral trade turnover is demonstrating growth. As of today, approximately 60 Serbian companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan. Clearly, our economic capabilities provide room for even greater growth. We aim to expand trade volumes and implement promising, mutually beneficial investment projects. In my view, this must become a top priority for the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation,” stated President Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Aleksandar Vučić’s delegation included major Serbian entrepreneurs who participated in the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council meeting.

“The necessity of strengthening ties between the two countries' business communities has been emphasized. Overall, Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs. We also specifically discussed the expansion of transport and logistics links. Last year, the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade marked a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation. During the talks, we also reviewed opportunities to effectively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and to launch new logistics routes. Another topic of discussion was infrastructural interaction. Relevant ministries and operators have been entrusted with defining specific formats for collaboration. Special emphasis is being placed on energy and industry. We agreed to join efforts in the extraction and advanced processing of critical raw materials to develop high-tech industrial sectors,” the President concluded.

As Qazinform previously reported, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan and Serbia have built a trust-based political dialogue at all levels

Earlier today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held extended talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana. The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

It was reported that Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić was awarded the Altyn Qyran Order for his contributions to bilateral ties.

The potential and prospects for interaction between the two countries in the coming years are discussed in the material by a Qazinform correspondent.

Kazakhstan and Serbia sign wide-ranging documents to deepen bilateral ties.