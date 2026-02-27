Kazakhstan confers Altyn Qyran Order to Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić for contributions to bilateral ties

The Kazakh leader said thanks to Aleksandar Vučić’s balanced policy, Serbia has achieved significant success in its development and strengthened its authority on the global stage. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added he believes Serbia will keep reaching new highs under the wise direction of President Aleksandar Vučić.

As well as stating that Serbia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan peninsula, the Kazakh president highlighted that both nations’ relations are built on mutual support, understanding, and solid friendship.

An active political dialogue is being maintained across all levels. Trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation is on the rise. Multilateral engagement is expanding, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh leader said it is crucial to step up bilateral partnership in uncertain times. Tokayev also expressed his interest in maintaining the current momentum and deepening ties across different sectors, while highlighting that both countries have the full potential to do so.

A clear confirmation of this is the extensive talks that underwent in a spirit of mutual trust and friendship, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh president said he is assured the agreements reached today will take the two nations’ strategic partnership to a quality new level, as well as signaled Kazakhstan’s readiness for joint efforts in this direction.

To recognize the considerable contribution to enhancing bilateral ties, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Aleksandar Vučić with Kazakhstan’s highest state award – the Order of Altyn Qyran (Golden Eagle).

This is a symbol of deep gratitude and special respect from the people of Kazakhstan to you and the people of Serbia. I sincerely congratulate you! I am confident that this award will contribute to the further development of relations between our countries. May the ties of friendship between our peoples grow stronger! said the Kazakh leader.

Photo credit: Akorda

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, in turn, stressed that he is honored to receive the award, which he considers to be a testament to the friendship between the peoples and a key to deepening bilateral relations in the future.

Accepting the Altyn Qyran Order, I feel a sense of pride and high responsibility for further strengthening our relations and working together to ensure peace and stability. May the friendship between Serbia and Kazakhstan grow stronger for the benefit of future generations, stated Aleksandar Vučić.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qaziform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held extended talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana. The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

