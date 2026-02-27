Kazakhstan, Serbia sign wide-ranging documents to deepen bilateral ties

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandar Vučić attended an exchange ceremony for cooperation documents between Kazakhstan and Serbia. A list of interdepartmental documents is as follows:

1. Memorandum of cooperation in the field of healthcare between the Health Ministries of Kazakhstan and Serbia;

2. Memorandum of partnership and cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of Serbia;

Photo credit: Akorda

3. Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications of Serbia;

4. Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of digitalization and the development of e-Government between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the Office for Information Technologies and e-Government of Serbia;

Photo credit: Akorda

5. Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Serbia;

6. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation of Serbia;

Photo credit: Akorda

7. Memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the field of cinematography between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Serbia;

8. Memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the field of protection of intangible cultural heritage between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Serbia;

9. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh Invest national company and the Development Agency of Serbia;

10. Memorandum of cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic Academy of Serbia.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qaziform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held extended talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana. The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

It was reported Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić was awarded the Altyn Qyran Order for his contributions to bilateral ties.

The potential and prospects for interaction between the two countries in the coming years are discussed in the material by a Qazinform correspondent.