Kazakhstan ready to further deepen relations with Serbia - Tokayev

“You have arrived in a special, symbolical period – on the eve of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is an important milestone, evidencing our sincere friendship and mutual respect. Serbia is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe. We are ready to further deepen our relations and develop cooperation in various areas,” said the President.

According to the Head of State, inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries is characterized by a high level of activity. The volume of bilateral trade is also growing.

“Around 60 Serbian companies are successfully working in Kazakhstan. Yesterday, a meeting of the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council was held. I positively assess its results and I am confident that they will give a new impetus to the development of trade-economic and investment ties,” said the Kazakh President.

He also noted the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, adding that the two countries continue interacting within international organizations.

“Taking this opportunity, I express my deep gratitude to Serbia for the support of our international initiatives,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

