Tokayev says Kazakhstan and Serbia have built trust-based political dialogue at all levels

Speaking to the press, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratefulness to Aleksandar Vučić and members of his delegation for accepting the invitation to make an official visit to Astana.

The Kazakh leader reiterated Serbia’s role as a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan region, adding that the two countries’ cooperation rests on a solid foundation of friendship, mutual support, and shared interests.

I have warm memories of my visit to Belgrade two years ago, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The agreements reached then are being successfully implemented, added the Kazakh president.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted this year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and President Aleksandar Vučić’s current visit takes place on the eve of this significant date.

During these years, Kazakhstan and Serbia have built trust-based political dialogue at all levels. The regulatory framework has been established. Intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties are growing stronger. Cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment is steadily expanding. In parallel, cultural and humanitarian ties are being deepened, along with partnership within international organizations, said the Kazakh leader.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the considerable contribution Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has made to the promotion of bilateral cooperation, as well as noted that his efforts are highly valued in Kazakhstan.

Today, I awarded Aleksandar Vučić with Kazakhstan’s highest award – the Order of Altyn Qyran. This reflects the sincere admiration and deep respect the people of Kazakhstan hold for you and the entire people of Serbia. I’m convinced that our partnership, based on friendship and mutual support, will only get stronger, stated the Kazakh president.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Serbia sign wide-ranging documents to deepen bilateral ties.

Earlier today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held extended talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana. The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

It was reported Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić was awarded the Altyn Qyran Order for his contributions to bilateral ties.

The potential and prospects for interaction between the two countries in the coming years are discussed in the material by a Qazinform correspondent.