Kazakhstan ready to boost exports to EU by over USD 2 bln, President Tokayev

He also expressed gratitude to European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Presidents of Central Asian countries for their unwavering commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation.

The Kazakh President said that amid rapid geopolitical changes and global challenges, the expansion of interregional cooperation gains ground and strategic relevance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented his vision of the prospective agenda of cooperation between Central Asia and the European Union.

He prioritized strengthening trade and economic ties and affirmed the country’s readiness to boost exports to the EU on 175 items worth over 2 billion US dollars.

The Head of State called on European companies to use the AIFC platform to fund such projects.

As written before, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges.

Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso.