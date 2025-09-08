Kazakhstan once again demonstrates example of gradual and inclusive political modernization – State Counsellor on President Tokayev’s Address

In a social media post, he highlighted that the President tasked the government with accelerating the use of digital and AI tools across the economy.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the task of rapidly introducing digitalization and artificial intelligence tools in various sectors of the economy. All these steps will be combined in the new National Digital Development Strategy. Thus, Kazakhstan is actually becoming one of the first countries in the world to make such systemic, institutional decisions in this area,” Karin wrote.

According to the State Counsellor, these decisions make Kazakhstan one of the first countries in the world to adopt technological development as a national idea.

"In fact, in the 2025 Address, theses on digital transformation and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies are presented as a new national idea," he added.

In his next post, Karin outlined the key aspects of Tokayev’s new political initiatives, including parliamentary reform, the proposal to hold a referendum on major national issues, and the practice of announcing reforms in advance.

“It is very important to emphasize here that we are not talking about immediate amendments to the Constitution and the announcement of elections to Parliament. This is not an end in itself.

The main and primary goal is to further strengthen the institutional foundations of the political system. Therefore, the President is a supporter of a balanced, progressive approach. First, a comprehensive and thorough discussion among experts and the general public is required. Thus, Kazakhstan once again shows an example of gradual and comprehensive political modernization,” the State Counsellor wrote.

As ordered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, the upper chamber of Kazakhstan’s parliament will operate until a national referendum and new parliamentary elections are held.