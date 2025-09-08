President Tokayev says Senate to continue its operation until referendum and election results

This will be consistent with the widespread parliamentary tradition in the world. So, the current members of the Majilis will be able to calmly engage in the legislative process practically until the end of their term. Meanwhile, the Senate will operate until a national referendum and new parliamentary elections are held, said the Kazakh President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that this decision will enable political parties to brace for a tough competition and incumbent deputies to prove themselves as real statesmen.

As a result, all our political reforms will be an integral part of a unified institutional system, stated the President.

President Tokayev urged to pursue an open policy, saying that such a large-scale reform cannot be kept secret from the society, especially when it comes to the fate of the country and the people.

Only then, through joint efforts, will we move forward on the path of building a Fair and Strong Kazakhstan, noted the Kazakh President.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body.