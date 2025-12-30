Kazakhstan names squad for ISU Figure Skating Four Continents Championships

According to the official entry list published on the International Skating Union (ISU) website, Kazakhstan is set to compete in men’s singles, women’s singles, and ice dance at the 2026 Four Continents Championships.

In the men’s singles event, Kazakhstan will be represented by World Championship silver medalist and Olympic quota holder Mikhail Shaidorov, as well as Dias Jirenbayev, and Oleg Melnikov. Artur Smagulov and Nikita Krivosheev have been named as alternates.

In women’s singles, the entry list features Olympic quota holder and former Russian skater Sofia Samodelkina, along with Amira Irmatova.

In ice dance, Kazakhstan will be represented by the duo of Boyisangur Datiev and Gaukhar Nauryzova.

Mikhail Shaidorov, leader of Kazakhstan’s men’s figure skating team, kicked off the 2025–26 season with an impressive victory at the home Denis Ten Memorial Challenge and went on to win medals at Grand Prix events. However, ahead of the Grand Prix Final, he decided to abandon his current short program and return to the one he performed last season, a choice that impacted his result at the Grand Prix Final.

Sofia Samodelkina missed the Denis Ten Memorial due to a minor injury, but delivered a strong performance at a Grand Prix event in November. She also clinched the bronze medal at the Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb, Croatia in December.

Both Shaidorov and Samodelkina are set to make their Winter Olympic debuts in February 2026.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team will take part in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in 10 sports, competing for 58 medal events.