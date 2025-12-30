Kazakhstan to compete in 10 sports at 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Among the disciplines are biathlon, speed skating, figure skating, short track, alpine skiing, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, freestyle mogul, and freestyle aerials.

The Minister emphasized next year the Winter Olympics will be a unique sporting event that will capture the attention of the entire world.

The Olympic Winter Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6 to 22, 2026, with around 3,000 athletes from 93 countries vying for 116 sets of medals.

The opening ceremony will take place on February 6 in Milan, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for February 22 in Verona. Competitions will begin with speed skating and cross-country skiing, and conclude with alpine skiing.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan.