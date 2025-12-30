Kazakhstan to compete in 10 sports at 2026 Winter Olympic Games
Kazakhstan’s national team will take part in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in 10 sports, competing for 58 medal events, Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov announced at today’s Government meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Among the disciplines are biathlon, speed skating, figure skating, short track, alpine skiing, Nordic combined, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, freestyle mogul, and freestyle aerials.
The Minister emphasized next year the Winter Olympics will be a unique sporting event that will capture the attention of the entire world.
The Olympic Winter Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6 to 22, 2026, with around 3,000 athletes from 93 countries vying for 116 sets of medals.
The opening ceremony will take place on February 6 in Milan, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for February 22 in Verona. Competitions will begin with speed skating and cross-country skiing, and conclude with alpine skiing.
Earlier, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan.