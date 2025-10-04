Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov claims gold at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge

Shaidorov delivered a dominant performance, winning both the short program (95.01) and the free skate (187.21) for a decisive total score of 282.22 points.

The men's podium finishers were:

Gold: Mikhail Shaidorov (Kazakhstan) — 282.22 points

Silver: Nika Egadze (Georgia) — 266.90 points

Bronze: Jason Brown (United States) — 257.81 points

In the women's singles event, South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in was named the winner of the tournament.