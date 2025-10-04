Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov claims gold at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge
17:45, 4 October 2025
Kazakhstan's figure skating team leader, Mikhail Shaidorov, won the gold medal at the Denis Ten Memorial competition in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee's press service.
Shaidorov delivered a dominant performance, winning both the short program (95.01) and the free skate (187.21) for a decisive total score of 282.22 points.
The men's podium finishers were:
-
Gold: Mikhail Shaidorov (Kazakhstan) — 282.22 points
-
Silver: Nika Egadze (Georgia) — 266.90 points
-
Bronze: Jason Brown (United States) — 257.81 points
In the women's singles event, South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in was named the winner of the tournament.