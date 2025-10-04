EN
    Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov claims gold at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge

    17:45, 4 October 2025

    Kazakhstan's figure skating team leader, Mikhail Shaidorov, won the gold medal at the Denis Ten Memorial competition in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee's press service.

    Mikhail Shaidorov
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov / National Olympic Committee

    Shaidorov delivered a dominant performance, winning both the short program (95.01) and the free skate (187.21) for a decisive total score of 282.22 points.

    The men's podium finishers were:

    • Gold: Mikhail Shaidorov (Kazakhstan) — 282.22 points

    • Silver: Nika Egadze (Georgia) — 266.90 points

    • Bronze: Jason Brown (United States) — 257.81 points

    In the women's singles event, South Korean figure skater Lee Hae-in was named the winner of the tournament.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
