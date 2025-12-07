Sofia Samodelkina claims bronze at Golden Spin of Zagreb

After the women's short program, Samodelkina was placed seventh. However, giving a determined and confident performance in the free skate, she managed to surpass her competitors.

According to the final results, Bradie Tennell of the U.S. took first place with 194.97 points, Finland's Iida Karhunen finished second with 187.05 points, and Sofia Samodelkina secured third place with 182.63 points.

As Qazinform reported in November 2025, Samodelkina bagged silver at the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix.