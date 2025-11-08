Kazakhstan’s Sofia Samodelkina bags silver at ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix

After the short program, Samodelkina held second place and managed to retain her position through the free skating event, where she scored 132.25 points. Her combined total of 200 points secured her the silver medal.

The gold went to Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who finished with 227.18 points, while Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx earned bronze with 198.97 points.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina advanced to her first-ever WTA Finals title match.