Kazakhstan’s Sofia Samodelkina bags silver at ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix
19:52, 8 November 2025
Sofia Samodelkina of Kazakhstan delivered a strong performance to claim the silver medal at the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
After the short program, Samodelkina held second place and managed to retain her position through the free skating event, where she scored 132.25 points. Her combined total of 200 points secured her the silver medal.
The gold went to Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who finished with 227.18 points, while Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx earned bronze with 198.97 points.
