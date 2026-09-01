Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi members announce financial support for families of fallen servicemen

Gadzhi Gadzhiyev, President of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation and a member of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, announced he would provide 100 million tenge in financial support to the families of fallen servicemen.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the servicemen who died during the exercises in the Caspian Sea. As a member of Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi and a representative of our country’s sports community, I have decided to provide 100 million tenge in financial assistance to the families of the fallen servicemen. May the memory of those who died in the line of duty be cherished. We mourn together with the entire country,” Gadzhiyev wrote on social media post.

Meanwhile, Shakhmurat Mutalip had earlier announced that he would provide 25 million tenge to each family of a fallen serviceman.

Earlier, it was reported that the incident occurred on September 24 during naval drills on the Caspian Sea coast. 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened. Nine died, three were rescued, and one of those rescued was hospitalised. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in the Mangystau region.

The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a criminal case regarding the deaths of the military personnel. An operational-investigative team, which includes officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Prosecutor's Office, has been established, and the necessary forensic examinations have been ordered. The investigation is under special control.

The Ministry of Defense has released the list of 12 servicemen killed during the naval drills in the Mangystau region.

President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in the Mangystau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.