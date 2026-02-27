Kazakhstan is a country with exceptional future, Aleksandar Vučić

Aleksandar Vučić wished the Kazakh people great success under President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev’s leadership.

Vučić described Kazakhstan as a country with an exceptional future. He emphasized the sincerity of the friendship between Serbia and Kazakhstan, noting opportunities for cooperation in areas such as economy, agriculture, information technologies, AI, robotics, and education.

He also praised Kazakhstan’s special forces after watching the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, where Kazakh and Serbian teams competed. Vučić asked Kazakhstan to assist in training Serbian units.

He stressed Kazakhstan is undoubtedly the best in the world, and he wants people in Serbia to know this and congratulated Kazakhstan on the outstanding achievements in security.

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić held a joint press briefing after the talks in Astana on Friday.

Earlier today, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić held extended talks at the Akorda presidential palace in Astana. The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

It was reported Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić was awarded the Altyn Qyran Order for his contributions to bilateral ties.

The potential and prospects for interaction between the two countries in the coming years are discussed in the material by a Qazinform correspondent.